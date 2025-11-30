Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton give marriage update after split rumours

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton break silence on breakup speculations

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been surrounded by separation rumours for a while, but they have paid no heed to them so far.

The 56-year-old songstress took to Instagram this weekend and put the rumours to rest by sharing a sweet picture with her husband.

The I’m Just a Girl hitmaker smiled in the picture, standing close to the country star as Shelton planted a kiss on her cheek.

The social media move was a strong gesture against the speculations about their alleged marital woes, and it marked the couple’s first sighting together after a long while.

Shelton and Stefani seemed to have been lying low, which gained traction on the internet and raised questions.

They recently skipped the CMAs even though Shelton was nominated and ended up winning the award.

An insider told E! News that they planned to watch the award ceremony on “their TV this year,” but their recently released songs didn’t help clear the theories about trouble in paradise.

Shelton’s song Hang On came out in March and seemed to be a breakup song, and it was then followed by Stefani’s Still Gonna Love You, but the spouses seemed not to be hinting at their own relationship status.