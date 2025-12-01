Charlie Puth to take over Super Bowl stage amid Bad Bunny controversy

Charlie Puth has been announced as one of three new performers set to take the Super Bowl stage, after the news that Bad Bunny will headline the Halftime Show.

Over the weekend, the NFL unveiled the full lineup for the pregame entertainment at Super Bowl LX.

Ahead of the Puerto Rican superstar’s headlining performance for the 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the See You Again hitmaker will deliver the national anthem.

In addition, Brandi Carlile will perform America the Beautiful, while Coco Jones will sing Lift Every Voice and Sing.

The Attention singer also shared the news on his official Instagram. Posting a playful video of himself teaching NFL players vocal highs and lows, he wrote in the caption “I can’t believe I’m saying this… I will be performing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LX.”

His post was instantly flooded with excited fan reactions. “Yayyyyy, you are iconic for this, GO CHARLIE!!!” one fan wrote.

“This is the best news of my Thanksgiving weekend [red heart emoji],” another added.

A third chimed in, writing, “SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!! Amazing!!!!!!”

The reveal of the pregame performers comes weeks after the NFL’s announcement of Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner divided fans.

While many celebrated the choice, some sports fans expressed criticism, citing controversy over the artist’s political stances, use of Spanish-language music, and advocacy for immigrant rights.

Despite the backlash and even warnings from figures in Donald Trump’s administration, the NFL, Roc Nation (which produces the halftime show), and even Jay-Z have strongly backed the Monaco singer, highlighting his massive global reach and cultural influence.