Palace shares latest update from Queen Camilla's 16-day campaign

Queen Camilla keeps fighting to end domestic violence against women and girls

Queen Camilla is keeping the momentum going for her fight against domestic violence.

Her Majesty has been taking part in the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign which runs from November 25 to December 10, calling for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram page shared what the Queen Consort got up to for day 7 of the campaign, i.e., December 1.

“The Queen has met representatives from Surrey’s Focus Group on Domestic Abuse to hear about their work supporting survivors across the country,” read the post.

“The Focus Group was established in 2019 to raise awareness of domestic abuse, supporting victims and survivors, and bring together charities, police, local authorities and the courts to improve outcomes for those affected,” the statement further explained.

The accompanying pictures showed Camilla, 77, interacting with volunteers, staff, and clients from three different refuge and charities of this year’s focus group, including East Surrey Domestic Abuse Services, I Choose Freedom, and Your Sanctuary,

These charities “provide vital refuge accommodation, outreach services and specialist support for women and children experiencing domestic abuse.”

A longtime advocate for ending domestic violence, the Queen has been actively bringing attention to the cause for this year’s 16 day campaign. So far, she has highlighted her recent patronage of the Samoa Victim Support Group, the Wash Bag Project, and even her new ITV documentary about domestic violence, Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors.