Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's son love parents most hated movie

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively reveal son Olin's favourite movie

Ryan Reynolds is getting an unexpected reminder of his superhero past thanks to his son Olin.

The actor shared that his 2-year-old is obsessed with Green Lantern, the 2011 movie he starred in with wife Blake Lively that famously struggled at the box office.

“You laugh, but my son, it's his favorite movie and he watches it every f--king day,” Reynolds said during The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Council Summit.

He joked about how much effort it took to reach a point where he could walk past the film playing at home without critiquing every scene.

“Do you understand the work I've had to do to get to the place where I can just pass by that screen and not go, ‘Well, we could have [done that differently]?’”

Even though many fans see Green Lantern as one of his most criticized films, Reynolds has come to view it in a different light.

The moment gives him a chance to reflect on his own career and growth. He described that period in his life as a time when he was constantly saying “Yes, sir. No, sir. How high can I jump, sir?”

Reynolds and Lively share daughters James, Inez and Betty in addition to Olin.

For the Deadpool star, showing his kids the less glamorous side of success is important.

“My kids, all they see is a winner,” he said, noting how fans often react when they meet him in public. “When I go outside, I get pats in the back and it's a selfie parade, and I oblige everyone pretty much.”

But he wants his children to understand the full picture, including the missteps.

“My kids only see that,” he explained. “So, I've learned lately to make sure [I am] talking about the failures and how that is literally the base and ingredient for everything else.”

For Reynolds, what once felt like a setback has turned into an opportunity to teach his kids and even laugh at his own journey, while his toddler keeps replaying one of his biggest box-office disappointments.