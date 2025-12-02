Dillon Brooks drops 30, mocks LeBron James, ends Lakers' 7-game streak

Dillon Brooks of the Phoenix Suns’ has infuriated the LeBron James fans as he imitated the Los Angeles Lakers player’s celebration during their match on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Brooks, known for his aggressive, physical and outspoken playing style, appeared in his usual style of classic villain.

The 29-year-old Canadian scored 30 points before the end of the third quarter and did everything he could to infuriate the rival team and get in their heads.

Brooks scored an easy basket as James and Luka Doncic rushed back on defense.

James wasn’t successful in deflecting the pass for Brooks and the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) favourite villain mocked the 40-year-old legend imitating his celebration.

He displayed one of James' signature celebrations by aggressively waving his arms and then shrugging his shoulders. Brooks also gave a high five to the rival player Doncic, after hitting a free throw, who wasn’t able to pull his hand away.

LeBron fans didn’t like the attitude displayed by Brooks during the match as one wrote, “He want to be a Laker man,” another chimed in, “F**king clown a*s ni**a. He will always be a joke.”

The match resulted in Suns’ victory, ending the Lakers’ 7-game winning streak.