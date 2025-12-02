Travis Barker collaborator Poorstacy's cause of death: Suicide?

Poorstacy, whose real name is Carlito Junior Milfort, has passed away at the age of 26.

The American musician from Palm Beach was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 29, after an "incident."

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner confirmed the emo rapper’s death on Monday, December 1, to Page Six, meanwhile, the Boca Raton Police Department confirmed to Billboard on Saturday.

Poorstacy, who frequently collaborated with Travis Barker, had been staying at a hotel in Boca Raton for about 10 days and had arrived with an unidentified woman and a toddler, a hotel employee divlged to TMZ.

On the morning of November 29, first responders received a call regarding a medical issue involving the rapper. He was rushed to a nearby hospital after an unspecified "medical emergency" with no other reports of injury.

Soon after being admitted to the medical facility the I Don’t Care hitmaker was pronounced dead and since then the exact cause of the his death or the nature of the medical emergency remains unclear.

Additioally, the lack of information has raised concerns about whether he died from natural causes.

Amid the ongoing investigation, the police have offered no further insight into Poorstacy's unexpected demise.

Did POORSTACY really die by suicide?

Although cause of death hasn't been offically confirmed, the secrecy of the case has fans convinced that the Florida-born rapper may have died by suicide.

Distraught fans have flooded his social media comments with messages, suggesting that they think he died by suicide.

"You just NEVER know how severe someone’s mental pain is…. rest up stacy [black heart emoji],” one fan commented on his last Instagram post.

"Love you family wish there was more we could do for you. Rest in paradise [mending heart emoji]” another added.

Born on on March 15, 1999, Poorstacy released two studio albums and two EPs, gaining a loyal fanbase.