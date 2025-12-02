Taylor Swift unveils ‘The Final Show’ featuring full TTPD set

Taylor Swift is closing out the Eras Tour with one final on-screen chapter.

Disney+ unveiled the first trailer on Tuesday for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, a full-length film capturing the last night of the record-breaking tour in Vancouver, B.C.

Premiering December 12, the film differs from the earlier Disney+ release by featuring the full Tortured Poets Department segment — a section added only after the album arrived in April 2024.

Vancouver was the single tour stop where Swift performed the complete TTPD set.

In the trailer, Swift speaks directly to the audience, reflecting on the significance of wrapping the tour. “We’ve had so long to prepare for the end of this tour, and we get to play one last show for you here tonight,” she tells the crowd.

“I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date.”

The platform is pairing the concert film with a companion docuseries, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, launching the same day.

The series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the global phenomenon, featuring backstage access, rehearsals, Swift’s creative commentary and appearances from opening acts Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter, along with guests Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.

Two episodes will debut on December 12, with additional installments rolling out in two-episode batches in the following weeks. Don Argott directs the series with Sheena M. Joyce as co-director.

The Final Show itself is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions alongside Silent House Productions, adding to Swift’s rapidly growing library of concert films.

The Vancouver finale marked the end of the highest-grossing tour in history, with the Eras Tour setting unprecedented records across 2023–2025.