Whoopi Goldberg breaks her silence on two-week absence from ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg has recently broken her silence after she returns to The View following a two-week absence.

The co-host and moderator explained she took a leave from the show because she was busy making a guest appearance on a soap opera in Italy.

Last month, Whoopi shared that she’s would be working in Italy for a role on the popular Italian soap opera, Un Posto Al Sole.

“I learned a lot because I’d never done a soap opera,” said the 70-year-old while speaking about filming in Naples, Italy.

Whoopi explained, “Doing a soap opera in a different language, in a different country, made for a really interesting time.”

Ghost actress shared that it “rained every day” when she was filming the show but she “had the best time” on set.

“I was actually working when not on The View show.

Show’s co-host Ana Navarro chimed in and stated, “Starring in a fake soap opera sounds so much better than living through the real one.”

Earlier on November 13 episode of The View’ Behind the Table podcast, Whoopi disclosed how she got the role on this particular soap opera.

“I only know soap operas here,” continued the Sister Act actress.

Whoopi explained, “I love a soap opera. I love it. I don't know how they work there. I don't know if they do four lines from here, three lines from there. I don't know how it works. But it will all be new.”

The actress and talk show host spoke to her colleagues on the show, adding, “I wish I could take y'all with me… I might be able to shoot something on my cell.”

“It's time. It's time for me to do some things in addition to this,” she added.