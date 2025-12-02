 
Geo News

Madelyn Cline shares working experience with Johnny Depp: 'Priceless'

'Day Drinker' to mark as Johnny Depp's comeback to Hollywood

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 02, 2025

Day Drinker to mark as Johnny Depps comeback to Hollywood
'Day Drinker' to mark as Johnny Depp's comeback to Hollywood

Madelyn Cline has opened about her experience of working with the two big names of Hollywood; Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz.

The American actress and model will be starring in the upcoming film Day Drinker alongside Depp and Cruz.

Cline has recently shared her feedback about how she felt working with the two.

She added, "That was a really emotionally intense one. I actually just heard some really wonderful feedback about it, so that’s exciting."

Madelyn feels lucky to have an opportunity to work with the legends. She believes that learning from them priceless.

The Knives Out actress told Interview magazine, “It’s a crime thriller, but it also exists in its own world. It’s Penelope and Johnny, and Marc Webb. The opportunity to be in another situation where I’m watching these legends work and learning from them is absolutely priceless."

Day Drinker is going to be an action thriller directed by Marc Webb. The film will also mark as the comeback of Depp following his viral legal battle with ex Amber Heard.

The makers dropped the first look of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor from the film in which he looked completely unrecognizable. 

More From Entertainment

Taylor Swift unveils 'The Final Show' featuring full TTPD set
Taylor Swift unveils 'The Final Show' featuring full TTPD set
'The Idea of You' star reveals his first reaction to script of ‘Masters of the Universe'
'The Idea of You' star reveals his first reaction to script of ‘Masters of the Universe'
Millie Bobby Brown officially marks key change amid ‘Stranger Things' success
Millie Bobby Brown officially marks key change amid ‘Stranger Things' success
Hilary Duff announces Vegas Valentine's weekend shows
Hilary Duff announces Vegas Valentine's weekend shows
Winona Ryder talks real-life inspiration behind ‘Stranger Things' role
Winona Ryder talks real-life inspiration behind ‘Stranger Things' role
Jennifer Aniston calls Jim Curtis 'extraordinary' as relationship deepens
Jennifer Aniston calls Jim Curtis 'extraordinary' as relationship deepens
Jeremy Allen White gushes over ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere' role
Jeremy Allen White gushes over ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere' role
Charlie Puth blasts off hate over Super Bowl 2026 performance
Charlie Puth blasts off hate over Super Bowl 2026 performance
Hugh Jackman pokes Ryan Reynolds at 2025 Gotham Awards
Hugh Jackman pokes Ryan Reynolds at 2025 Gotham Awards