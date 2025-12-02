Sanchaar Saathi controversy: Apple rejects India's order to pre-install govt cyber app

Apple is planning to resist the Indian government’s order to pre-install the state-owned cybersecurity app “Sanchaar Saathi” also known as “Communication Partner” on its devices.

A report reveals that the government’s confidential order to all major phone companies including Apple, Xiaomi and Samsung must be complied with in 90 days.

The government claims that the app’s purpose is to track stolen phones and block them, thus preventing their misuse.

However, sources confirm that Apple does not plan to comply with it and will share their concerns with relevant authorities in New Delhi.

Reuters reported that the authorities want these tech companies to push the app through software update, also asking that it should not be allowed to be disabled.

The government ministers defended it as a measure against cybersecurity threats; however, opposition slammed the order, saying the government wants to gain access to 730 smartphones, curbing public freedom.

Apple believes that this poses a security and privacy threat to the company’s iOS ecosystem and will tell New Delhi that they cannot comply.

A source familiar with the matter told a private media outlet that the company does not want to go into a court battle but will tell relevant people that “We can’t do this. Period.”