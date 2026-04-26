Zelenskyy offers to meet Putin in Azerbaijan for peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed readiness to meet the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Azerbaijan.

During his first official visit to the South Caucasus since the start of war against Russia, Zelenskyy met Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and said that Ukraine was ready for trilateral talks in Baku, if Russia agrees.

Standing next to Aliyev, the Ukrainian president said, “It is vital for Ukraine that Russia finds the strength to end this unjust war. We have informed the president of Azerbaijan that we are ready for trilateral talks.”

Ukraine and Russia have already held talks in Turkey and Switzerland; however, negotiations collapsed without any significant result.

According to Euro News, Russia is opposed to the two leaders’ meeting anywhere except for Russia as it continues its military offensive. Ukrainian officials say that Zelenskyy could meet Putin in any country except for Russia or Belarus.

Aliyev reiterated Baku’s principal stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, saying, “We have always and will continue to support the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Both leaders agreed to hold their next meeting in Ukraine.

Reports suggest that the two leaders agreed to enhance security cooperation; however, no further details about their defence-industrial complex cooperation were shared.

Zelenskyy shared a picture of him with Aliyev on social media and captioned, “Important negotiations. Mutual respect and cooperation that strengthen both our nations.”