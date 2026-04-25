Adam Thomas finally speaks after 'I'm A Celeb' crown with emotional statement

Adams Thomas breaks silence after chaotic I'm a Celeb finale that erupted into chaos on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Adam Thomas won the finale of 'Ultimate Legend 2026' of I’m a Celebrity… South Africa, which was broadcast live on ITV1.

During the chaotic finale, Thomas was accused of being “abusive, aggressive and intimidating” by former footballer Jimmy Bullard.

Adam Thomas has broken his silence after taking home the crown of I’m a Celeb and furious disputes with an emotional statement.

Thomas took to Instagram and wrote, “I walked through this journey with my heart first, no matter what came my way… it was not always easy.

There were moments that could have broken me, but I stayed true to myself and that is something I will always be proud of.”

Reflecting on the journey, Thomas added, “This experience has shown me my strength in ways I never imagined.

Not because of any title or recognition, but because I stayed kind, I stayed grounded and I stayed real.”

An emotional Thomas then turned to his wife, dedicating a birthday tribute: “Family means everything to me, and there is one person who has been my rock through it all.

Happy birthday to my Beautiful wife, you have stood by me when things were tough and reminded me of my strength when I needed it most. I would not be who I am without you.”

Thomas while wrapping up the post, addressed his critics, and said, “And to those who doubted me or tried to bring me down, I carry no negativity towards you.



"I have already won in the ways that matter most. I have love, I have happiness and I have stayed true to myself, and that is something no one can ever take away from me. I hope one day you can do the same.”

The dramatic episode of the British reality television show I’m a Celeb later ended with 37-year-old Adam Thomas being crowned the winner by reality TV star Sam Thompson.