RAF Typhoons scrambled to engage Russian drones approaching NATO airspace

Two Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled to engage Russian drones in NATO airspace over Romania; however, no direct contact took place as the drones remained in Ukrainian airspace.

Contrary to earlier reports that British fighter jets downed Russian drones, the defence sources claim that neither the Typhoons crossed into Ukrainian airspace nor did they down Russian drones.

The fighter jets took off from a Romanian air base after a drone was detected at 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Romanian officials reveal that targets were locked on the radar and necessary authorisation was provided to engage if necessary.

Ukraine and Russia have been at war since February 2022 and since Ukraine is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), it was not obligatory for RAF jets to neutralize targets outside of NATO airspace.

Engaging Russian targets outside of Romanian airspace could have put NATO in direct confrontation with Russia, which the alliance has been avoiding so far.

NATO members deploy their aerial assets in allied countries as part of a rotating multinational Nato air policing mission.

A spokesperson for the Romanian defence ministry said that the mission remained one of “surveillance, deterrence and readiness to respond” if needed.

The incident comes just days after French fighter jets, as part of NATO forces, were scrambled to engage Russian bombers over the Baltic Sea; however, the direct confrontation was avoided at that time too.