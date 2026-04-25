WWE post-WrestleMania shake-up begins, big names among early releases

Published April 25, 2026
With the wrap-up of classic WrestleMania 42, which became an instant wrestling sensation, WWE has now kicked off its post-WrestleMania shake-up.
As the WrestleMania shake-up is underway, most big names are already among early cuts.
The company started releases on Friday, April 24, less than a week after a buzzing event held in Las Vegas.
For context, WWE releases wrestlers on an annual basis, with the last release happening in February 2025.
As per media reports, a number of big names have either been let go or they have themselves decided to step aside.
The list includes former champions and people that were just inside the ring last month.
Here’s a rundown of the latest WWE departures as of April 25, 2025.
Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy)
Nikki Cross
Joe Gacy
Erick Rowan
Dexter Lumis
Kairi Sane
Motor City Machine Guns
Aleister Black
Zelina Vega
Santos Escobar
Zoey Stark
Alba Fyre
Apollo Crews
Andre Chase
Dante Chen
Tyra Mae Steele
Chris Island
Tyriek Igwe
Trill London
Sirena Linton
Luca Crusifino
Malik Blade
Tyson Dupont
However, one of the major releases is all the members of the Wyatt Sicks
The group was formed in legacy of Bray Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, and Dallas’ brother, who created the characters of the group before he passed away in August 2023.