WWE post-WrestleMania shake-up begins, big names among early releases

With the wrap-up of classic WrestleMania 42, which became an instant wrestling sensation, WWE has now kicked off its post-WrestleMania shake-up.

As the WrestleMania shake-up is underway, most big names are already among early cuts.

The company started releases on Friday, April 24, less than a week after a buzzing event held in Las Vegas.

For context, WWE releases wrestlers on an annual basis, with the last release happening in February 2025.

As per media reports, a number of big names have either been let go or they have themselves decided to step aside.

The list includes former champions and people that were just inside the ring last month.

Here’s a rundown of the latest WWE departures as of April 25, 2025.

Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy)

Nikki Cross

Joe Gacy

Erick Rowan

Dexter Lumis

Kairi Sane

Motor City Machine Guns

Aleister Black

Zelina Vega

Santos Escobar

Zoey Stark

Alba Fyre

Apollo Crews

Andre Chase

Dante Chen

Tyra Mae Steele

Chris Island

Tyriek Igwe

Trill London

Sirena Linton

Luca Crusifino

Malik Blade

Tyson Dupont

However, one of the major releases is all the members of the Wyatt Sicks

The group was formed in legacy of Bray Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, and Dallas’ brother, who created the characters of the group before he passed away in August 2023.