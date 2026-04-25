Pima County official calls Nancy Guthrie update 'troubling'—here's why

Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother Nancy Guthrie disappearance case takes a dark turn amid Pima County Sheriff dropping a 'troubling' statement.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1, 2026, when she disappeared from her $1 million home located in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson, Arizona.

The Pima County Sheriff has now once again in the spotlight as his troubled past surfaces.

In March, the Board of Supervisors in the county voted unopposed to compel Nanos to answer questions about whether he

Late last month, the Board of Supervisors in the county voted unanimously to compel Nanos to answer questions about whether he lied about his background when he joined police service in El Paso, Texas.

In a filing, containing a 22-page reply from his attorney, Nanos rejected the allegations that he had misrepresented his work history with the El Paso Police Department.

He also justified his decision to put an employee on administrative leave while she competed against him in the 2024 election.

District 2 Supervisor Matt Heinz issued a surprise revelation to a local outlet, AZPM, and said, “I find the responses problematic.”

“The core thing that I’m most concerned about, and baffled by, is that (Nanos) chose to submit these 20 pages unsworn,” Heinz added.

“The statute requires that this be under oath, and he did not do that by the deadline.”

“This must be under oath. That’s what the statute requires. I don’t know if he’s refusing to do so, or isn’t comfortable doing so, or what. But that is troubling.”

However, the outlet reported that the response submitted by Nano’s attorney did not mention at any point that the sheriff’s statement was made under oath.