Influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska dies days after being hit by car outside London nightclub

A social media influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska has died six days after getting hit by a car outside a nightclub in London. The Essex resident was taken to a hospital following the accident at 04:30 BST on Argyll Street in Soho on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

The injuries proved to be fatal and the 32-year-old influencer died on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Klaudia had over 367,000 followers on Instagram.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell expressed grief and her deepest sympathies to Klaudia’s family and friends. She said, “Our thoughts are also with everyone impacted by this.”

Klaudia’s mother described the late social media personality as someone with a pure heart, adding, “This is the most devastating time our family has ever faced. Those who know me understand how much I love my daughter and what a special bond we have.”

The crash also caused injuries to multiple other people, including an elderly man who suffered life-changing injuries and a woman who suffered minor wrist injury.

A 29-year-old female named Gabrielle Carrington, who was driving the car, was arrested and charged with an attempted murder; however, the charge has now been amended to murder.

She was also charged with drunk driving, dangerous driving and grievous bodily harm with intent and actual harm.

Carrington was produced before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 21, 2026, and was remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 19 May.