 
Geo News

Why did UMass chef kill his wife in hotel room? Here's what we know so far

MacDonald, just last year in August, won the Chef of the Year award by the American Culinary Federation

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 25, 2026

Why did UMass chef kill his wife in hotel room? Here&apos;s what we know so far
Why did UMass chef kill his wife in hotel room? Here's what we know so far

An award-winning chef at the University of Massachusetts Amherst allegedly murdered his wife in a hotel room located on campus, police officials confirmed.

The chef, named Jeffrey C. MacDonald, 36, was charged with murdering his wife, Emma MacDonald, 31, while the couple stayed in a room at Hotel UMass on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Following a 911 call at 7:42 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, the Hadley police arrived on the crime scene, and MacDonald was informed of his Miranda rights.

MacDonald confessed he “had intentionally beaten his wife to death, using his hands, feets, as well as a variety of other objects and that it was his intent to kill her in doing so,” as per the police report.

MacDonald has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges as well as assault and battery during a court appearance on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

MacDonald, just last year in August, won the Chef of the Year award by the American Culinary Federation.

As per the attorney’s office of the Northwestern District, an initial investigation suggests that both MacDonald and his wife were employees of UMass Amherst.

The investigation into the murder case still continues with multiple agencies of Massachusetts involved in the case.

Adam Thomas finally speaks after 'I'm A Celeb' crown with emotional statement
Adam Thomas finally speaks after 'I'm A Celeb' crown with emotional statement
Michael Jackson's three kids take on 'Michael' biopic: details inside
Michael Jackson's three kids take on 'Michael' biopic: details inside
Bears surprise with LSU WR Zavion Thomas as third-round NFL draft pick
Bears surprise with LSU WR Zavion Thomas as third-round NFL draft pick
Navy Secretary fired by Hegseth refuses to leave until ordered by Trump
Navy Secretary fired by Hegseth refuses to leave until ordered by Trump
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from French Open due to wrist injury
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from French Open due to wrist injury
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt goes on leave amid Iran war: Here's why
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt goes on leave amid Iran war: Here's why
World Cup 2026 final tickets selling for $2.3m each, FIFA breaks silence
World Cup 2026 final tickets selling for $2.3m each, FIFA breaks silence
China revives ‘Panda Diplomacy' with US ahead of Trump visit
China revives ‘Panda Diplomacy' with US ahead of Trump visit