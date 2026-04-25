Why did UMass chef kill his wife in hotel room? Here's what we know so far

An award-winning chef at the University of Massachusetts Amherst allegedly murdered his wife in a hotel room located on campus, police officials confirmed.

The chef, named Jeffrey C. MacDonald, 36, was charged with murdering his wife, Emma MacDonald, 31, while the couple stayed in a room at Hotel UMass on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Following a 911 call at 7:42 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, the Hadley police arrived on the crime scene, and MacDonald was informed of his Miranda rights.

MacDonald confessed he “had intentionally beaten his wife to death, using his hands, feets, as well as a variety of other objects and that it was his intent to kill her in doing so,” as per the police report.

MacDonald has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges as well as assault and battery during a court appearance on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

MacDonald, just last year in August, won the Chef of the Year award by the American Culinary Federation.

As per the attorney’s office of the Northwestern District, an initial investigation suggests that both MacDonald and his wife were employees of UMass Amherst.

The investigation into the murder case still continues with multiple agencies of Massachusetts involved in the case.