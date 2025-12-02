 
Geo News

'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper lands New York Magazine cover

Owen Cooper marks another milestone amid global acclaim for ‘Adolescence’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 02, 2025

Owen Cooper marks another milestone amid global acclaim for ‘Adolescence’
Owen Cooper marks another milestone amid global acclaim for ‘Adolescence’ 

Owen Cooper who earned global recognition with Netflix original Adolescence has reached new heights by gracing the cover of New York Magazine.

The 15-year-old with his meteoric rise continues to capture attention across the entertainment industry as evident by the latest milestone.

The cover shoot forms part of New York Magazine’s annual round up of the year’s most defining pop culture figures of 2025.

Cooper’s inclusion into the list signals a different kind of popularity.

Recent recognition of the English actor’s chilling performance as Jamie Miller in the Netflix show highlights the global impact of Adolescence.

Adolescence star Owen Cooper lands New York Magazine cover

The cover came just days after he earned widespread critical acclaim at the prestigious 2025 Rose d’Or Awards.

The show swept categories including Drama, Emerging Talent, and the Golden Rose.

Cooper also got honoured as Emerging Talent of the Year.

The judges of the prestigious awards described the series as ‘sector-changing’ and ‘simply the show of the year’.

The co-creator Jack Thorne noted that the production aimed to provoke urgent conversations about the pressures the teenagers are facing in the online space.

The four-part series, shot in single takes, pushed him into the spotlight earlier this year.

More From Entertainment

'Avatar: Fire And Ash' mixed reviews from critics
'Avatar: Fire And Ash' mixed reviews from critics
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco groove on Latin beats in Los Angeles video
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco groove on Latin beats in Los Angeles
Keith Urban feels ‘isolated' after Nicole Kidman divorce
Keith Urban feels ‘isolated' after Nicole Kidman divorce
Scarlett Johansson husband Colin Jost once thought it was over
Scarlett Johansson husband Colin Jost once thought it was over
Travis Barker honours late collaborator Poorstacy: ‘Never be forgotten' video
Travis Barker honours late collaborator Poorstacy: ‘Never be forgotten'
Amy Schumer reveals true reason behind incredible weight loss
Amy Schumer reveals true reason behind incredible weight loss
Anne Hathaway excites fans with new film poster 'Mother Mary'
Anne Hathaway excites fans with new film poster 'Mother Mary'
'Harry Potter' Daniel Radcliffe lights up room as he embraces big rival video
'Harry Potter' Daniel Radcliffe lights up room as he embraces big rival
Inside Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz relaxed Roman getaway
Inside Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz relaxed Roman getaway