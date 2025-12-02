'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper lands New York Magazine cover

Owen Cooper marks another milestone amid global acclaim for ‘Adolescence’

Owen Cooper who earned global recognition with Netflix original Adolescence has reached new heights by gracing the cover of New York Magazine.

The 15-year-old with his meteoric rise continues to capture attention across the entertainment industry as evident by the latest milestone.

The cover shoot forms part of New York Magazine’s annual round up of the year’s most defining pop culture figures of 2025.

Cooper’s inclusion into the list signals a different kind of popularity.

Recent recognition of the English actor’s chilling performance as Jamie Miller in the Netflix show highlights the global impact of Adolescence.

The cover came just days after he earned widespread critical acclaim at the prestigious 2025 Rose d’Or Awards.

The show swept categories including Drama, Emerging Talent, and the Golden Rose.

Cooper also got honoured as Emerging Talent of the Year.

The judges of the prestigious awards described the series as ‘sector-changing’ and ‘simply the show of the year’.

The co-creator Jack Thorne noted that the production aimed to provoke urgent conversations about the pressures the teenagers are facing in the online space.

The four-part series, shot in single takes, pushed him into the spotlight earlier this year.