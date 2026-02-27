David Guetta announces secret birth of second child with Jessica Ledon

The couple welcomed their first child in 2024

David Guetta is celebrating a new arrival in his family.

The superstar DJ quietly welcomed his second child with his longtime girlfriend Jessica Ledon — his fourth overall — sharing the surprise news with fans in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, February 26.

“Welcome to the world Skyler… The most beautiful secret we've ever kept” Guetta wrote alongside a series of intimate photos offering a glimpse into the couple’s private journey, from maternity shoot moments and a baby shower to tender images from their newborn’s first days at home.

Baby Skyler joins big brother Cyan, 23 months, as well as Guetta’s older children, daughter Angie and son Tim, from his previous marriage to Cathy Lobé, with whom he split in 2014 after 22 years of marriage.

Two weeks earlier on February 10, Guetta, 58, celebrated Tim’s 22nd birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. “Happy 22nd Birthday my son @elvisguetta,” the proud dad began his wish to Tim, who goes by his middle name, Elvis. “So proud of the man you’ve become and of the artist you’re growing into every day. Wishing you endless happiness and success as you follow your dreams. No matter what, I’ll always be here for you. I love you.”

Notably, Guetta and Ledon did not keep their first pregnancy a secret. The couple first announced they were expecting their first child together in November 2023 while walking the Latin Grammys red carpet. Guetta later joked on Instagram, “We have big news for you!!! Most important release of the year.”