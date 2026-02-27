Harvey Price's health at risk if he doesn't listen to Katie

Katie posted a video discussing CBD medication, which Harvey takes regularly

Katie Price has reunited with her eldest son, Harvey, since returning to the UK, following her honeymoon with Lee Andrews in Dubai.

The former model, who surprised fans by marrying businessman Lee in Dubai, and spending a few days with him there, has now shared moments of her reunion with Harvey on Instagram, where she made a 'pinky promised' to leave him alone for only five minutes.

In her Instagram Stories, Katie posted a video discussing CBD medication, which Harvey takes regularly. 'So these are your meds, aren't they? You take them every day,' Katie said to her son, holding up a box of tablets.

She revealed to Serena Sophia that in addition to his prescribed medication necessary 'to keep him alive', Harvey also consumes CBD gummies.

Pointing back to the box, she asked Harvey: 'That's where you keep all your tablets to keep you alive. For safety and security. Because if you don't take your meds, what will happen?'

To which Harvey replied that he would die. "Exactly," Katie responded. "And if you died, what would happen?'

'I can't see mummy anymore and mummy will be very sad," Harvey answered.

For the unversed, Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, which sparks a constant desire to eat food and a permanent feeling of hunger which leads to obesity.

He also battles a series of debilitating conditions including autism, septo-optic dysplasia, ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder.

However, Katie made a promise to her son Harvey, vowing she wouldn't be away for long.

Meanwhile, Katie also shared a heartfelt post that appears to express how much she misses her partner.

'We do not have a normal love story. We have boarding passes, countdowns, airport hugs that last too long, and a love that survives all of it.'

The post comes after Katie returned to the UK without Lee, despite earlier claims that he would be joining her this week.