From Taylor Swift to Demi Lovato: Stars opening up about eating disorders

Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Lady Gaga are some of the stars who have admitted to suffering from eating disorders

By
Mariha Ghazal
|

February 27, 2026

Eating disorders remain one of the most hidden struggles in Hollywood, but a growing number of stars are breaking the silence to shed light on their journeys.

From Demi Lovato’s candid battle with bulimia to Lily Collins’ raw reflections on anorexia, these celebrities are using their platforms to dismantle stigma, spark honest conversations, and remind fans that recovery is possible.

Demi Lovato: Breaking the Silence on Bulimia

Demi Lovato has been candid about her struggles with bulimia, entering rehab to seek treatment.

She’s spoken about how recovery is ongoing, and her openness has helped normalize conversations around eating disorders for millions of fans.

Lily Collins: From Personal Struggles to 'To the Bone'

Lily Collins revealed her past battles with anorexia and bulimia, later channeling her experience into her role in To the Bone.

She has emphasized the importance of honest dialogue about recovery and the dangers of glamorizing illness.

Lady Gaga: Advocating for Body Positivity

Lady Gaga, who made cameo appearance during Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime performance has admitted to dealing with bulimia and anorexia.

Zayn Malik: Opening Up About Anxiety and Eating Struggles

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik revealed that during the height of the band’s fame, he struggled with an eating disorder linked to anxiety and loss of control. 

Alyson Stoner: A Child Star’s Vulnerability

Alyson Stoner, known for Camp Rock and Disney Channel projects, has shared her experience with eating disorders and the pressures of growing up in the spotlight. 

She revealed that industry expectations and body scrutiny led to unhealthy patterns, but therapy and advocacy helped her reclaim her voice.

Elton John: A Hidden Battle Revealed

Elton John has shared that he struggled with bulimia during the height of his fame.

His honesty shows that eating disorders affect people across genders and generations.

Taylor Swift: Confronting Body Image and Disordered Eating

In her documentary Miss Americana, Taylor Swift candidly shared that she had struggled with disordered eating, describing how constant media scrutiny about her body triggered restrictive habits.

By speaking out, Swift highlighted the damaging effects of public commentary and emphasized the importance of self-acceptance and recovery.

