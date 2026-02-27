Jesy Nelson shares sweet moment of daughter with nan Janice

Last month Jesy revealed that both babies had been diagnosed with genetic neuromuscular disease

Jesy Nelson melted hearts with a sweet video showing her daughter giggling with her mother, Janice on Thursday.

The Little Mix star, 34, welcomed daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe prematurely in May 2025 with her ex-fiancé, Zion Foster.

Last month, however, she revealed the devastating news that both babies had been diagnosed with genetic neuromuscular disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA1).

On Thursday, she took to her Instagram Story to share an adorable moment of one of her daughters with her nan, Janice, as the baby nuzzled her face into her neck.

Jesy also shared another clip in which Jesy chuckled at her daughter's sweet mullet hairstyle.

The heartwarming posts come after Jesy revealed that she burst into tears on Saturday when she saw the girls' special feeding chairs.

Meanwhile, Jesy recently revealed the traumatic experience of attempting to take her own life last week, just days before quitting the chart-topping band in 2020, in her new documentary.

In her new Prime Video docu-series, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix, she recalled feeling 'really alone' and claimed bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall ignored her cry for help in the lead up to her overdose.

It was the second time Jesy had tried to commit suicide following an overdose in 2013, which she discussed in her BBC documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out.