Artios Awards 2026: Casting society celebrates excellence

The Artios Awards 2026 have been announced, with the Casting Society honoring standout achievements in casting across film, television, and theater.

The annual ceremony highlights the crucial role casting directors play in shaping performances and storytelling, often serving as the unsung architects behind Hollywood’s biggest successes.

This year’s winners reflect a diverse slate of projects, from prestige dramas to animated blockbusters.

Standouts included Sinners, which earned recognition for its compelling ensemble, and Disney’s Zootopia 2, celebrated in the animation category.

This year’s celebrations spanned three cities.

What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén hosted the Los Angeles ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

Somebody Somewhere alum Jeff Hiller emceed the Manhattan event at the Edison Ballroom, and Baby Reindeer Emmy winner Jessica Gunning fronted the UK gathering at One Moorgate Place.

Here’s a complete list of the winners of Casting Society’s 2026 Artios Awards:

FEATURE FILM

BIG BUDGET FEATURE COMEDY

Jay Kelly

Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold, Associate Casting Director: Matthew Glasner, Location Casting Directors: Francesco Vedovati, Barbara Giordani

BIG BUDGET FEATURE DRAMA

Sinners

Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Directors: Molly Rose, Amber Wakefield, Location Casting Director: Meagan Lewis

ANIMATED FEATURE

Zootopia 2

Grace C. Kim

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT FEATURE COMEDY

Rental Family

Kei Kawamura

FEATURE: STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT: DRAMA

Sentimental Value

Avy Kaufman

FEATURE: INTERNATIONAL

The Fisherman

Mawuko Kuadzi

FEATURE: LOW BUDGET: COMEDY OR DRAMA

Sorry, Baby

Jessica Kelly, Location Casting Directors: Lisa Lobel, Angela Peri, Location Associate Casting Director: Melissa Morris





TV, COMMERCIALS, SHORT FILM & SHORT FORM SERIES

FILM, FIRST RELEASED FOR TELEVISION OR STREAMING

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy

Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant, Associate Casting Director: Lucy Downes

TELEVISION SERIES: COMEDY

Hacks (Season 4)

Linda Lowy

TELEVISION SERIES: DRAMA

Severance (Season 2)

Rachel Tenner, Associate Casting Director: Rick Messina, Location Casting Director: Bess Fifer

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: COMEDY

The Studio

Melissa Kostenbauder, Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Director: Jesse Haddock

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: DRAMA

The Pitt

Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Associate Casting Director: Seth Caskey

LIMITED SERIES

Adolescence

Shaheen Baig

REALITY SERIES: COMPETITION

Rupaul’s Drag Race (Season 17)

Goloka Bolte, Michelle Redwine, Adam Cook

REALITY SERIES: STRUCTURED & UNSTRUCTURED

Queer Eye (Season 9)

Pamela Vallarelli, Jessica Jorgensen, Natalie Pino

LIVE ACTION CHILDREN & FAMILY SERIES

XO, Kitty (Season 2)

Lyndsey Baldasare, David H. Rapaport, Associate Casting Director: Claire Yenson, Location Casting Director: Su Kim

ANIMATED PROGRAM FOR TELEVISION

Big Mouth (Season 8)

Julie Ashton

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION SERIES

Other People’s Money (Season 1)

Alexandra Montag

SHORT FORM SERIES

Die Hart (Season 3)

Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Associate Casting Director: Jane Flowers, Location Casting Director: Tara Feldstein Bennett

SHORT FILM

Ado

Ally Beans

COMMERCIALS

Listening Is a Form of Love

Angela Mickey, Associate Casting Director: Aika Greenidge

THEATER

BROADWAY: COMEDY OR DRAMA

English

Stephen Kopel, Associate Casting Director: Sujotta Pace

BROADWAY: MUSICAL

(TIE)

Buena Vista Social Club

Xavier Rubiano, Tara Rubin, Associate Casting Director: Frankie Ramirez

Maybe Happy Ending

Craig Burns, Associate Casting Director: Jimmy Larkin

NEW YORK THEATER: COMEDY OR DRAMA

Sh¡T. Meet. Fan

Bernard Telsey, Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly

NEW YORK THEATER: MUSICAL

The Jonathan Larson Project

Rachel Hoffman, Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano

LONDON THEATRE

The Importance Of Being Earnest

Alastair Coomer

LOS ANGELES THEATER

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends

Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano, Peter Van Dam, Associate Casting Director: Louis DiPaolo

REGIONAL THEATER

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

Lauren Port, Patrick Goodwin

THEATER TOURS

Parade

Craig Burns

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Geoff Josselson