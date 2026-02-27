Artios Awards 2026: Casting society celebrates excellence

February 27, 2026
The Artios Awards 2026 have been announced, with the Casting Society honoring standout achievements in casting across film, television, and theater.
The annual ceremony highlights the crucial role casting directors play in shaping performances and storytelling, often serving as the unsung architects behind Hollywood’s biggest successes.
This year’s winners reflect a diverse slate of projects, from prestige dramas to animated blockbusters.
Standouts included Sinners, which earned recognition for its compelling ensemble, and Disney’s Zootopia 2, celebrated in the animation category.
This year’s celebrations spanned three cities.
What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén hosted the Los Angeles ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.
Somebody Somewhere alum Jeff Hiller emceed the Manhattan event at the Edison Ballroom, and Baby Reindeer Emmy winner Jessica Gunning fronted the UK gathering at One Moorgate Place.
Here’s a complete list of the winners of Casting Society’s 2026 Artios Awards:
Jay Kelly
Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold, Associate Casting Director: Matthew Glasner, Location Casting Directors: Francesco Vedovati, Barbara Giordani
Sinners
Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Directors: Molly Rose, Amber Wakefield, Location Casting Director: Meagan Lewis
Zootopia 2
Grace C. Kim
Rental Family
Kei Kawamura
Sentimental Value
Avy Kaufman
The Fisherman
Mawuko Kuadzi
Sorry, Baby
Jessica Kelly, Location Casting Directors: Lisa Lobel, Angela Peri, Location Associate Casting Director: Melissa Morris
Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy
Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant, Associate Casting Director: Lucy Downes
Hacks (Season 4)
Linda Lowy
Severance (Season 2)
Rachel Tenner, Associate Casting Director: Rick Messina, Location Casting Director: Bess Fifer
The Studio
Melissa Kostenbauder, Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Director: Jesse Haddock
The Pitt
Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Associate Casting Director: Seth Caskey
Adolescence
Shaheen Baig
Rupaul’s Drag Race (Season 17)
Goloka Bolte, Michelle Redwine, Adam Cook
Queer Eye (Season 9)
Pamela Vallarelli, Jessica Jorgensen, Natalie Pino
XO, Kitty (Season 2)
Lyndsey Baldasare, David H. Rapaport, Associate Casting Director: Claire Yenson, Location Casting Director: Su Kim
Big Mouth (Season 8)
Julie Ashton
Other People’s Money (Season 1)
Alexandra Montag
Die Hart (Season 3)
Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, Associate Casting Director: Jane Flowers, Location Casting Director: Tara Feldstein Bennett
Ado
Ally Beans
Listening Is a Form of Love
Angela Mickey, Associate Casting Director: Aika Greenidge
English
Stephen Kopel, Associate Casting Director: Sujotta Pace
(TIE)
Buena Vista Social Club
Xavier Rubiano, Tara Rubin, Associate Casting Director: Frankie Ramirez
Maybe Happy Ending
Craig Burns, Associate Casting Director: Jimmy Larkin
Sh¡T. Meet. Fan
Bernard Telsey, Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly
The Jonathan Larson Project
Rachel Hoffman, Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano
The Importance Of Being Earnest
Alastair Coomer
Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends
Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano, Peter Van Dam, Associate Casting Director: Louis DiPaolo
REGIONAL THEATER
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
Lauren Port, Patrick Goodwin
Parade
Craig Burns
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Geoff Josselson