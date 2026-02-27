Markiplier rejects Hollywood games label after ‘Iron Lung' massive success

Markiplier rejects Hollywood games label after ‘Iron Lung’ success

Markiplier, iconic star who is best known for his massive YouTube following and storytelling skills, is now carefully shaping his place in Hollywood after success of his first feature film.

After his first movie Iron Lung became a surprise hit, many people assumed that he would now start turning more video games into films.

The horror movie, which was released in January 2026, was made on a small four million dollar budget but earned around fifty million dollars all over the world.

It, however, started in US cinemas and later it got expanded internationally while becoming a big moment in his career.

But Markiplier says that he does not want to be known in Hollywood as just the “games guy.”

While speaking to Lemonade Stand on February 25, he explained that his thoughts are clear, “Yes, but also, I have to be careful with that,” he said.

“There is a trap there. If I only do game adaptations, then I become the ‘games guy.’ And especially if I do horror game adaptations, I become that.”

The filmmaker continued reminding his fans and viewers that most of his past work was based on original ideas.

“Everything I’ve done before this has been original writing that I’ve done,” he shared.

Markiplier admitted that adapting a game feels less challenging than building very something new.