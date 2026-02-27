How Marc Anthony shows up as dad to Jennifer Lopez's 'wonder twins'

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony share twins Max and Emme together

Jennifer Lopez is the primary parent to her and Marc Anthony’s twins Max and Emme but their dad is also involved in their lives even if from a distance.

The On The Floor hitmaker recently celebrated their kids’ 18th birthday, in which she penned down a tribute for her “wonder twins” as they reach adulthood.

In the post, J.Lo stated that “it has always been the three of us,” but an insider shed light on the kids’ dynamic with Anthony, clarifying that he is still very much in the picture.

“They have had a very atypical childhood. They have lived between New York, Florida and California on and off, and attended boarding school in Florida for some time,” the source told Us Weekly.

They continued, “In the past few years, they have been in school in California and lived at home with Jennifer, and this is the closest she has ever been with them in a more traditional way.”

J.Lo and the singer, who welcomed their kids in 2008 after marrying in 2004, have never had a permanent home ground as their jobs require them to move a lot, which is why the twins have had a nontraditional childhood.

“When the children were little, they definitely spent more time with [Anthony], and he would do what he could to accommodate their schedule, even sending private jets to bring them to see him. But that became more difficult and more infrequent,” the source noted.

However, as they have gotten older and Anthony has been continuously touring J.Lo has taken the main responsibility for their kids and it “works for everyone.”

They clarified that while Anthony is not physically available most of the times, he provides for all his kids and strives to set a high standard as a father.

As for J.Lo and the Man on Fire star, the pair has no "ill will toward each other" and amicably support one another through their unconventional lifestyles.