 
Geo News

Ryan Gosling gets unexpected advice on new ‘Project Hail Mary'

The Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling shares behind-the-scenes stories of 'Project Hail Mary'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 27, 2026

Ryan Gosling gets unexpected advice on new ‘Project Hail Mary’
Ryan Gosling gets unexpected advice on new ‘Project Hail Mary’

Ryan Gosling shared some behind-the-scenes stories while promoting his upcoming sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary, which hit theaters and IMAX on March 20.

The Oscar nominee revealed that his and Eva Mendes’ daughters seen “multiple cuts” of the film and weren’t shy about sharing their opinions.

“They give me lots of notes,” he said while adding that they are “very critical and very honest” and the only critics whose feedback he truly values.

Gosling also laughed about some playful rumours that Mendes was jealous of his co-star Rocky, the alien character which brought to life with puppetry.

He, however, explained she’s not jealous at all and is just a big fan of the character, wishing that she could have spent as much time with him on set as he did.

During the interview, the Barbie actor also talked about a few technical challenges as well such as filming in IMAX, doing zero-gravity scenes and joked about if he would ever go to space himself.

With Project Hail Mary arriving soon, Ryan’s stories show a mix of hard work, humour and family influence, giving fans a look at how much thought and fun goes into making the film.

How Marc Anthony shows up as dad to Jennifer Lopez's 'wonder twins'
How Marc Anthony shows up as dad to Jennifer Lopez's 'wonder twins'
Nicki Minaj hit with another legal blow as second lawyer exits $10m lawsuit
Nicki Minaj hit with another legal blow as second lawyer exits $10m lawsuit
Harvey Price's health at risk if he doesn't listen to Katie
Harvey Price's health at risk if he doesn't listen to Katie
David Guetta announces secret birth of second child with Jessica Ledon
David Guetta announces secret birth of second child with Jessica Ledon
Markiplier rejects Hollywood games label after ‘Iron Lung' massive success
Markiplier rejects Hollywood games label after ‘Iron Lung' massive success
Teyana Taylor teases EGOT dreams amid first Oscar nod
Teyana Taylor teases EGOT dreams amid first Oscar nod
Artios Awards 2026: Casting society celebrates excellence
Artios Awards 2026: Casting society celebrates excellence
Peggy Rose offers hope to IVF couples with pregnancy reveal
Peggy Rose offers hope to IVF couples with pregnancy reveal