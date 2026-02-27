Ryan Gosling gets unexpected advice on new ‘Project Hail Mary’

Ryan Gosling shared some behind-the-scenes stories while promoting his upcoming sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary, which hit theaters and IMAX on March 20.

The Oscar nominee revealed that his and Eva Mendes’ daughters seen “multiple cuts” of the film and weren’t shy about sharing their opinions.

“They give me lots of notes,” he said while adding that they are “very critical and very honest” and the only critics whose feedback he truly values.

Gosling also laughed about some playful rumours that Mendes was jealous of his co-star Rocky, the alien character which brought to life with puppetry.

He, however, explained she’s not jealous at all and is just a big fan of the character, wishing that she could have spent as much time with him on set as he did.

During the interview, the Barbie actor also talked about a few technical challenges as well such as filming in IMAX, doing zero-gravity scenes and joked about if he would ever go to space himself.

With Project Hail Mary arriving soon, Ryan’s stories show a mix of hard work, humour and family influence, giving fans a look at how much thought and fun goes into making the film.