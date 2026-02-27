 
Geo News

Nicki Minaj hit with another legal blow as second lawyer exits $10m lawsuit

Nicki Minaj's new lawyer Matthew Abbott says he wanted to step away

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 27, 2026

Nicki Minaj hit with another legal blow as second lawyer exits $10m lawsuit
Nicki Minaj hit with another legal blow as second lawyer exits $10m lawsuit

Nicki Minaj is right now looking for a new lawyer after her current one asked to leave her $10 million defamation case.

The lawsuit was filed by a former fan, Tameer Peak, and refiled in late 2025.

Matthew Abbott, who replaced Minaj’s previous lawyer Judd Burstein, said that he wanted to step away.

Burstein earlier called the lawsuit “entirely frivolous” and said his leaving got nothing to do with the case itself and did not give more details.

Abbott reportedly tried to reach Minaj and her accountants out many times over the past few months by text and email but still got no reply.

He, however, has asked the court for more time so that Minaj can hire a new lawyer.

The heated legal drama came while Minaj has been in the public eye for her political views and all those controversies which made her deactivate her official Instagram account.

The singer and rapper has been showing her support for Donald Trump and appeared at related events.

With her legal team now in in constant change, Nicki is facing massive pressure as this case continues to spark buzz.

All of her fans and observers, moreover, are now watching closely to see how she handles the situation and who will step in to represent her next.

Jesy Nelson shares sweet moment of daughter with nan Janice
Jesy Nelson shares sweet moment of daughter with nan Janice
How Marc Anthony shows up as dad to Jennifer Lopez's 'wonder twins'
How Marc Anthony shows up as dad to Jennifer Lopez's 'wonder twins'
Harvey Price's health at risk if he doesn't listen to Katie
Harvey Price's health at risk if he doesn't listen to Katie
David Guetta announces secret birth of second child with Jessica Ledon
David Guetta announces secret birth of second child with Jessica Ledon
Markiplier rejects Hollywood games label after ‘Iron Lung' massive success
Markiplier rejects Hollywood games label after ‘Iron Lung' massive success
Teyana Taylor teases EGOT dreams amid first Oscar nod
Teyana Taylor teases EGOT dreams amid first Oscar nod
Artios Awards 2026: Casting society celebrates excellence
Artios Awards 2026: Casting society celebrates excellence
Peggy Rose offers hope to IVF couples with pregnancy reveal
Peggy Rose offers hope to IVF couples with pregnancy reveal