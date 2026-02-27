Nicki Minaj hit with another legal blow as second lawyer exits $10m lawsuit

Nicki Minaj is right now looking for a new lawyer after her current one asked to leave her $10 million defamation case.

The lawsuit was filed by a former fan, Tameer Peak, and refiled in late 2025.

Matthew Abbott, who replaced Minaj’s previous lawyer Judd Burstein, said that he wanted to step away.

Burstein earlier called the lawsuit “entirely frivolous” and said his leaving got nothing to do with the case itself and did not give more details.

Abbott reportedly tried to reach Minaj and her accountants out many times over the past few months by text and email but still got no reply.

He, however, has asked the court for more time so that Minaj can hire a new lawyer.

The heated legal drama came while Minaj has been in the public eye for her political views and all those controversies which made her deactivate her official Instagram account.

The singer and rapper has been showing her support for Donald Trump and appeared at related events.

With her legal team now in in constant change, Nicki is facing massive pressure as this case continues to spark buzz.

All of her fans and observers, moreover, are now watching closely to see how she handles the situation and who will step in to represent her next.