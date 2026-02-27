BRITs host Jack Whitehall finally settles Taylor Swift question amid buzz

Taylor Swift sparked Joe Alwyn, Harry Styles reunion rumours at BRITs

The BRIT awards are approaching this weekend and the presenter Jack Whitehall has finally answered the questions about Taylor Swift’s attendance.

The 37-year-old comedian and five-time BRITs presenter was asked if the pop superstar has a surprise planned for the show on Saturday, after he dodged the question once.

This time, however, Whitehall told Hits Radio UK that the Opalite hitmaker “won’t be there.”

Much to Swifties’ dismay, the actor added that although “it sounded unconvincing it was true,” and she will not be attending.

The confirmation shut down the speculations about a potential reunion of Swift and her exes Joe Alwyn and Harry Styles which caused quite a stir on social media, leading up to the event.

A disappointed fan wrote on X, “why is Taylor Swift not attending Brits anymore? Rumors first said she arrived in London with 20 people, and was heading to Manchester,” and another added, “I really wanted her to be at the Brits this year.”

Despite one unfortunate news, Whitehall went on to tease on social media that the BRITs will be full of exciting surprises, leading fans to believe that Harry Styles would be delivering a live performance of his new album.

Social media users also speculated Sabrina Carpenter taking the stage to perform and potentially announce a new tour for Man’s Best Friend.

As a fan wrote, “we need to know if harry is only showing up to perform or if we'll get more of him during the ceremony.”

The award show will be held in Manchester on February 28.