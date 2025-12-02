'Avatar: Fire And Ash' mixed reviews from critics

'Avatar: Fire & Ash' is set to release on December 19

James Cameron’s new film Avatar: Fire & Ash just received its initial reviews from critics.

The Titanic director is once again bringing another Avatar film for the fans after the 2022 The Way of Water.

The upcoming action fantasy features Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin and Kate Winslet.

Avatar 3 has received a mixed reaction from the critics with some saying it is visually appealing, while some say not to expect more from it.

Variety’s Jazz Tangcay said about the film, “#AvatarFireAndAsh is a staggering achievement of moviemaking, and an all round phenomenal film. James Cameron raises stakes.”

Jazz thinks the new movie is “bigger, better and more emotional than ever before. It has gorgeous visuals, thrilling new characters is a technical marvel. Loved it.”

Where it received a positive response from the Variety writer, Gregory Nussen from ScreenRant thinks it is technically great but there are some weaker points.

Nussen wrote on X, “Avatar: Fire & Ash rehashes Way of Water, but better? Club-footed story, technically great, dialogue atrocious, politically the same decolonial, anti-military stab.

"A technical triumph. Sigourney Weaver as 16 continues to be strange. It’s very fun and propulsive, but don’t expect more than that.”

Avatar: Fire And Ash is slated to release globally on December 19.