‘American Sniper’ star Sienna Miller debuts baby bump for third pregnancy

December 02, 2025
American actress Sienna Rose Diana Miller is adding another little star to her nest.
From red carpets to nursery prep, the American Sniper - starring Bradley Cooper - actress is gearing up for her next role, mom of three.
She is expecting her third child and her second with boyfriend Oli Green. The Anatomy of a Scandal actress made the delightful news public during her latest appearance at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London, England.
The 43-year-old debuted her baby bump as she graced the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall. She was donning a see-through white dress over a pair of matching undergarments.
Wearing her blonde locks loose and styled in waves, Miller accessorised her look with large earrings.
The Italian Vogue regular was joined by her 28-year-old boyfriend at the red carpet. The pair also posed for some photos together.
The actress, whose acting breakthrough came in the 2004 films Layer Cake and Alfie, already shares a daughter with her current partner.
The couple, who had been dating since 2022, welcomed a daughter at the end of 2023.
In addition to soon welcoming a new baby with her 28-year-old partner, Miller is also a mother to 13-year-old daughter Marlowe, whom she shares with ex Tom Sturridge.