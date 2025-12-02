Keith Urban feels ‘isolated’ after Nicole Kidman divorce

Keith Urban has recently been feeling “isolated” following his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

The country star, who parted ways with actress wife in September after 19 years of marriage, is reportedly thinking if he’s made “a huge mistake” after their breakup.

A source spilled to Woman’s Day that Keith “has got to pay the bills and divorce lawyers don't come cheap,” while speaking of divorce settlement.

The source mentioned that for Keith, “it’s a lonely existence for the musician right now, he's exhausted, isolated and looking at a future, he never imagined”.

“He's also lost his best friend, Nicole, who was also his greatest supporter in life and he's wondering if he's made a huge mistake,” explained an insider.

The source told the outlet that Keith and Nicole’s split came as a shock for their fans earlier this year.

A source previously revealed to PEOPLE that the actress has been “stressed because she knew the separation would eventually become public and she was dreading it”.

However, the insider talked about couple’s daughters Sunday and Faith, saying, “She's surprisingly level-headed and calm. Now that it's out she's just focused on what's ahead and her girls.”

Meanwhile, the former couple confirmed their separation on September 29 and later Nicole filed for divorce on September 30, citing “irreconcilable differences”.