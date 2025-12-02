Major winter storm forces school closures across multiple US states: See full list here

A powerful winter storm sweeping across the Eastern U.S. has forced closure of hundreds of schools for Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

Heavy snow, icy conditions, and dangerous commutes have prompted districts from Ohio to New England to cancel classes. Below is a running list of confirmed closures.

Ohio/ Kentucky (Cincinnati Area)

A winter weather advisory is in effect. Snowfall of 2-5 inches is expected, with the morning commute heavily impacted. Cincinnati Public School (OH) is scheduled to be closed Tuesday. Staff should not report. However, more districts in the Tri-State area are expected to announce delays/ closures overnight and Tuesday early morning.

Massachusetts

Following Massachusetts school districts have announced closures for Tuesday, December 2.

School District Status Additional Information Abby Kelley Foster Charter Closed

Ashburnham West Minister Closed

Athol-Royalston Closed

Clinton No after-school activities No after-school activities and no AM or PM Erving Closed

Fitchburg Closed

Franklin County Technical Closed

Frontier Regional Closed

Greenfield Closed

Hawlemont Closed

Lawrence Closed

Leicester Closed

Lunenburg Closed

Mohawk Trail Closed

NEARI Closed

North Brookfield Early dismissal Early Dismissal Times: NBHS: 11 a.m., NBES: 11:30 a.m. North Middlesex Closed

Orange Closed

Oxford Early dismissal Half day. Afternoon preschool, clubs, activities, sports are canceled. Petersham Closed

Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Closed

Pioneer Valley Regional Closed

Quabbin Closed

Quaboag Regional Closed

Ralph C. Mahar Regional Closed

Rowe Closed

Saint John's - Shrewsbury Closed

Shutesbury Closed

Spencer-E Brookfield Early Dismissal All after-school programs and services are cancelled. Winchendon Closed

Worcester Closed



New Hampshire

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of the states, with 5-10 inches of snow forecast for central and southern areas.

Widespread school closures are anticipated. Authorities urge residents to check local districts sites for official announcements.