Major winter storm forces school closures across multiple US states: See full list here

December 02, 2025

A powerful winter storm sweeping across the Eastern U.S. has forced closure of hundreds of schools for Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

Heavy snow, icy conditions, and dangerous commutes have prompted districts from Ohio to New England to cancel classes. Below is a running list of confirmed closures.

Ohio/ Kentucky (Cincinnati Area)

A winter weather advisory is in effect. Snowfall of 2-5 inches is expected, with the morning commute heavily impacted. Cincinnati Public School (OH) is scheduled to be closed Tuesday. Staff should not report. However, more districts in the Tri-State area are expected to announce delays/ closures overnight and Tuesday early morning.

Massachusetts

Following Massachusetts school districts have announced closures for Tuesday, December 2.

School DistrictStatusAdditional Information
Abby Kelley Foster CharterClosed
Ashburnham West MinisterClosed
Athol-RoyalstonClosed
Clinton No after-school activitiesNo after-school activities and no AM or PM
ErvingClosed
FitchburgClosed
Franklin County TechnicalClosed
Frontier RegionalClosed
GreenfieldClosed
HawlemontClosed
LawrenceClosed
LeicesterClosed
LunenburgClosed
Mohawk TrailClosed
NEARIClosed
North BrookfieldEarly dismissalEarly Dismissal Times: NBHS: 11 a.m., NBES: 11:30 a.m. 
North MiddlesexClosed
OrangeClosed
OxfordEarly dismissalHalf day. Afternoon preschool, clubs, activities, sports are canceled.
PetershamClosed
Pioneer Valley Performing ArtsClosed
Pioneer Valley RegionalClosed
QuabbinClosed
Quaboag RegionalClosed
Ralph C. Mahar RegionalClosed
RoweClosed
Saint John's - ShrewsburyClosed
ShutesburyClosed
Spencer-E BrookfieldEarly DismissalAll after-school programs and services are cancelled.
WinchendonClosed
WorcesterClosed

New Hampshire

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of the states, with 5-10 inches of snow forecast for central and southern areas. 

Widespread school closures are anticipated. Authorities urge residents to check local districts sites for official announcements. 

