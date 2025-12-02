Major winter storm forces school closures across multiple US states: See full list here

December 02, 2025
A powerful winter storm sweeping across the Eastern U.S. has forced closure of hundreds of schools for Tuesday, December 2, 2025.
Heavy snow, icy conditions, and dangerous commutes have prompted districts from Ohio to New England to cancel classes. Below is a running list of confirmed closures.
A winter weather advisory is in effect. Snowfall of 2-5 inches is expected, with the morning commute heavily impacted. Cincinnati Public School (OH) is scheduled to be closed Tuesday. Staff should not report. However, more districts in the Tri-State area are expected to announce delays/ closures overnight and Tuesday early morning.
Following Massachusetts school districts have announced closures for Tuesday, December 2.
|School District
|Status
|Additional Information
|Abby Kelley Foster Charter
|Closed
|Ashburnham West Minister
|Closed
|Athol-Royalston
|Closed
|Clinton
|No after-school activities
|No after-school activities and no AM or PM
|Erving
|Closed
|Fitchburg
|Closed
|Franklin County Technical
|Closed
|Frontier Regional
|Closed
|Greenfield
|Closed
|Hawlemont
|Closed
|Lawrence
|Closed
|Leicester
|Closed
|Lunenburg
|Closed
|Mohawk Trail
|Closed
|NEARI
|Closed
|North Brookfield
|Early dismissal
|Early Dismissal Times: NBHS: 11 a.m., NBES: 11:30 a.m.
|North Middlesex
|Closed
|Orange
|Closed
|Oxford
|Early dismissal
|Half day. Afternoon preschool, clubs, activities, sports are canceled.
|Petersham
|Closed
|Pioneer Valley Performing Arts
|Closed
|Pioneer Valley Regional
|Closed
|Quabbin
|Closed
|Quaboag Regional
|Closed
|Ralph C. Mahar Regional
|Closed
|Rowe
|Closed
|Saint John's - Shrewsbury
|Closed
|Shutesbury
|Closed
|Spencer-E Brookfield
|Early Dismissal
|All after-school programs and services are cancelled.
|Winchendon
|Closed
|Worcester
|Closed
A winter storm warning is in effect for much of the states, with 5-10 inches of snow forecast for central and southern areas.
Widespread school closures are anticipated. Authorities urge residents to check local districts sites for official announcements.