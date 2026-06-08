Savannah Guthrie’s ‘soul cries out’ as search for missing Nancy enters fourth month

“Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie shared a heartfelt message on Sunday, June 7, as the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues without resolution after more than four months.

The 54-year-old journalist shared a poignant image to her Instagram Stories featuring a painting of Christ’s ascension. On the artwork, the message was written: “Oh my, soul it cries out, soul, it cries out.”

Guthrie also shared an emotional message: “Bring her home.”

Nancy Guthrie, an 84-year-old, went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on the first day of February. It is reported that she was kidnapped by an unidentified masked person. Based on the evidence, such as blood stains found on the premises that belong to Nancy Guthrie, this case is treated as a kidnapping.

Till now, no suspects have been identified.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that his department, with the help of the FBI, is “working hard to get this resolved.” Police are now analysing mixed DNA found on the property.

The Guthrie family has posted a sizable reward for any information that leads to Nancy's discovery. Individuals with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.