What is Siri AI? Everything to know about new assistant revealed at WWDC 2026

Apple revamped “Siri AI” at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, June 8, marking the company’s long-awaited entry into the next generation of conversational AI.

The new Siri, which is based on Google’s Gemini technology, showcases overhaul of Apple’s struggling virtual assistant.

The update has been delayed for several years and is accompanied by a class-action lawsuit over unfulfilled features.

New siri is now promised to be more conversational, context aware, and capable of doing multistep tasks across apps and services.

This WWDC is marked as the final keynote event of Apple for CEO Tim Cook before stepping down on September 1. Hardware engineering chief John Ternus will be Apple's next CEO.

This new version of Siri will have an advanced voice that can be customised for speed, expression, and accent.

The assistant will be accessed from a specialized Siri app, like the ChatGPT app, where users can converse and refer back to previous interactions. Moreover, the assistant will work closely with Spotlight Search on iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate 27.

The new AI upgrade will only be accessible on devices with Apple’s M4 processor with at least 12GB of RAM. Initially, the new Siri will only be available in English, with Apple promising to “quickly expand” to more languages.

Additionally, Apple has also announced a redesigned screen time with more parental control aligned with the American Academy of Pediatrics suggestions.