Massive offshore earthquake shakes Cuba, Mexico, Florida as tremors spread across region

A powerful earthquake struck offshore near Cuba on Monday, shaking parts of the Caribbean and sending tremors across Mexico and the southern United States.

Reports describe the recent shaking of land as the strongest in the region in nearly 150 years.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was recorded to be 6.1 in magnitude. Its epicenter is located just west of Cuba in the Gulf region. Authorities initially reported a higher magnitude before revising it downward.

Tremors were widely felt across the island, including in Havana, where residents reported buildings swaying and people rushing outdoors as a precaution.

Shaking was also reported in parts of Mexico, particularly coastal tourist zones, where residents described several seconds of continuous movement.

In the United States, tremors reached parts of Florida, including cities along the Gulf Coast and central regions, where residents said furniture and water inside homes visibly moved.

Officials said there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties, though assessments are still ongoing across affected regions.

The quake is believed to have originated along active fault systems in the Caribbean region, an area known for frequent seismic activity linked to the boundary between the North American and Caribbean tectonic plates.

Experts say the region has experienced significant historical earthquakes, but events of this spread and intensity remain relatively rare, particularly when felt across multiple countries at the same time.

Authorities have warned that aftershocks remain possible in the coming hours as monitoring continues.