Heavy rain to drench UK days before scorching 32C heatwave

The United Kingdom (UK) residents are bracing for heavy rain just before an expected heatwave could send temperatures soaring up to 32C.

The UK’s Met Office warned Brits to prepare for soaking wet conditions as massive rains are expected across the country this week.

The forecasters particularly mentioned Tuesday as turbulent due to expected hail, thunder and lightning. They added downpour across the country is expected from Thursday.

While conditions may feel cool for now, the Met Office warned that warmer weather is set to return, with temperatures potentially reaching 32C.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A band of rain, heavy at times, will gradually move south-eastwards across the UK.”

Temperatures are expected to range between 15C and 18C for much of this week. However, warmer weather is expected to return by the weekend, with temperatures forecast to range between 24C and 25C.

As the forecasters warned for heatwaves, the government is bracing for short-term pressures on water firms. Over a billion litres of extra water was used during last month’s heatwave, as compared to the water used during the bank holiday weekend in 2025.

According to Daily Star, around 44 percent UK residents hope they don’t experience the forecast heatwave.

A number of heatwaves are expected in the upcoming three months of summer, starting from June 1, 2026.