Hugh Jackman makes jokes about Ryan Reynolds at 2025 Gotham Awards

Hugh Jackman has recently made jokes about his longtime friend and actor Ryan Reynolds at the 2025 Gotham Awards on December 1.

The Australian actor reportedly achieved major milestone after receiving the first-ever Gotham Musical Tribute on Monday, held at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City

Hugh’s Song Sung Blue co-star Kate Hudson also received the award and she delivered her speech, praising the actor and director Craig Brewer for their work.

“Music has always been the great narrator of my life. I don't know where I'd be without it,” she stated.

Kate then gave the mike to her co-star Hugh, who plays one-half of the real-life Milwaukee musical duo and Neil Diamond tribute band member.

Logan actor began his speech, saying, “Thank you so much.”

Later, he poked fun at his longtime friend, adding “This is so cool and something to make Ryan insanely jealous.”

During his speech, he also lauded the movie’s message about “real people, real lives, real struggles, real love”.

Before concluding his speech, Hugh appreciated Kate’s effort and said that she is “not only one of the great stars of our business, she is a consummate actor”.

The actor also predicted that Kate “will win the Oscar” for her role in the Song Sung Blue movie.

Meanwhile, Kate and Hugh’s new movie will release in theatres on December 25.