Kelsea Ballerini heartfelt plea to fans after Chase Stokes breakup

Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes break up after nearly 3 years of dating

Kelsea Ballerini asked her fans to respect her privacy as she is navigating life after her breakup with Chase Stokes.

The country singer, around four months after announcing their separation, took to Instagram Story to share a heartfelt message for her fans.

Ballerini addressed her fans who are curious to know about the reason behind their split.

She put up a beachside picture of herself December 1 on which she wrote, “If i had one favor, it would be honoring that im trying to make my personal life personal for now.”

The 32-year-old added that unless information comes directly from her, it should not be considered true.

She further emphasized the importance of ‘protecting my peace right now’.

She also assured fans that she is ‘in a steady and happy place right now’ and is ‘truly excited for this australia tour and the holidays.’

The Grammy nominee previously addressed speculation about her relationship, reminding fans that her music is meant to connect emotionally.

She also mentioned that her music is not to fuel clickbait.

During a pop-concert in Nashville last month, she shared with the crowd, “I write songs to relate to, not to make a point on the internet.”