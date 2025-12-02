Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster serve couple goals in matching outfits

Hugh Jackman and his new love interest Sutton Foster twin in black, matching each other in all black.

The couple, who started dating in late 2024, stepped out together to attend the Gotham Awards.

On Monday, December 1, they two stunned the onlookers in coordinated looks for the event, during which Jackman, 57, received a Musical Tribute honour.

Notably, the Australian star and his Song Sung Blue costar Kate Hudson are among the honourees at the 35th annual awards ceremony held by The Gotham, formerly the Gotham Film & Media Institute, at New York City's Cipriani Wall Street.

For the significant outing, the X-Men alum was clad in a black suit and tie, while Foster, 50, matched in a black sequined dress, featuring a plunging neckline.

For the unversed, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor and the Younger alum, first sparked dating rumours in late 2024 after starring together in Broadway’s 2022 revival of The Music Man.

Their romance was confirmed when they were photographed holding hands during an outing in Los Angeles in January.

Later on October 26, the actors made their red carpet debut as a couple. It is pertinent to note that Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness, who share two adult children, announced their breakup in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, finalising their divorce in June.

Foster, meanwhile filed for divorce in October 2024 from her husband Ted Griffin, with whom she shares a seven-year-old daughter, after 10 years of marriage.