Britney Spears expected to spend Christmas alone despite sons’ reunion

Britney Spears is likely to spend the holidays season alone despite reconnecting with her both sons.

According to Star Magazine, a source spilled that the Toxic singer will reportedly be back in touch with her sons, Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“The chance to be back in touch is precious… She’s very grateful that they’re speaking to her,” said an insider.

The source also noted that Britney “doesn’t want to let her anger toward Kevin ruin things”.

“She’s doing her best to put her negative feelings about him to the side,” remarked a tipster.

Interestingly, the source revealed that the Grammy-winning singer “would love to be with her sons Christmas morning, but the odds are not high”.

“She’s stoically accepting that and has said as long as she gets to see them, they can make Christmas any day,” added an insider.

However, a second source stated that Britney “hardly talks to anyone” and with Christmas approaching, those near the songstress “are hoping she won’t have to face the holidays entirely on her own”.

Meanwhile, the singer has limited contact with friends and family and mostly she keeps to herself.

It seems that Britney “is heading into holiday more isolated than ever”.