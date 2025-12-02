 
‘Today' former anchor Matt Lauer soon to return to media?

Matt Lauer was fired from ‘Today’ due to misconduct

December 02, 2025

Matt Lauer is planning to make a comeback on media eight years after the former news anchor was fired from Today.

Reports suggested that he desires to come back into the ‘media arena in some capacity, if not TV’.

The insider emphasized that he is ‘doing well in his private life’ and has taken steps to return.

Lauer has talked to the relevant people in this regard.

NBC fired the disgraced media personality in 2017 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

The claims began with a former network employee, Brooke Nevils, who was then supported by other women who claimed to have experienced the same.

Nevils had gone public with accusations in Ronan Farrow’s 2019 book Catch and Kill: Llies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators.

The 67-year-old stated that Lauer raped her at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

However, he categorically refuted the claim emphasizing that all the s**ual encounters were consensual.

The insider also added that he currently resides around the Hamptons while he visits his home in New Zealand too.

He has romance in his life as he is currently in a relationship with Shamin Abas.

Lauer is doing good in his life right now, though he is ‘still angry’ at what happened and how he was not treated right by the ‘people he thought were his friends’.

