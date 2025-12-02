Kate Middleton declines King's meeting invitation over sister-in-law's insistence

Princess of Wales prioritises family by skipping royal lunch

Princess Kate and the Middleton clan had reason to celebrate this week, as her sister-in-law Alizée Thevenet marked a milestone birthday and as always, the family story comes with a charming twist.

Alizée, the French financial analyst who captured the heart of Kate’s younger brother, James Middleton, turned 36 on November 30.

And while James usually quick to post heartfelt tributes, has kept this year’s celebrations under wraps, it’s safe to imagine a cosy day surrounded by their two-year-old son, Inigo, and their pack of beloved dogs.

Since first meeting James in 2018 thanks to an unexpected matchmaker, his late cocker spaniel, Ella, who wandered over to Alizée at the South Kensington Club where she has become a treasured figure within the Middleton fold.

From holidays in St. Barts to family gatherings with Carole, Michael, Pippa, and of course Princess Kate, she has long felt like one of their own.

Now, as she rings in 36 with her growing family, the woman who arrived in James’s life by happy accident continues to shine at the heart of the Middleton circle.

Meanwhile, royal watchers will notice a notable absence from King Charles’s traditional Christmas lunch this year, as William and Kate are reportedly not attending the festive gathering.

It feels almost surreal and bittersweet to remember that not long ago Princess Kate quietly stepped back from royal life to focus on her health after her cancer diagnosis.

Her annual Christmas Carol Concert still went ahead in 2024, but with the Princess of Wales wisely prioritising recovery, it became a rare, pared-back treat for royal watchers.

This year, the festive favourite is not only back in full force, but carrying a whole new sense of significance.

Royal expert and Woman & Home correspondent Emily Andrews explains that Kate’s “slow and considered return to work” has proved exactly the right approach.

And now, with her strength renewed, the princess is once again at the heart of her beloved holiday tradition.

Unlike last year, when she understandably took a step back, this season sees Kate “heavily involved in organising, curating, and inviting all the participants,” Andrews reveals.

The December 5th concert set to be broadcast across the U.K. on Christmas Eve offers more than carols and candlelight.