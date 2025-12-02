George Clooney says his character 'Jay Kelly' is like 'Frankenstein'

George Clooney features alongside Adam Sandler in 'Jay Kelly'

George Clooney has compared his role as Jay Kelly with Jacob Elordi’s Frankenstein.

However, he played the role of a movie star in the Netflix film, but Clooney still thinks that his character was a bit cruel like the Creature in Frankenstein.

The Wolfs actor described his character as good, but it was also cruel enough to throw a girl in the river because he wanted her to swim.

George explained, “Well, he thinks he’s a good man. He doesn’t mean to harm anybody, but he throws a little girl in the river because he wants her to swim.”

He went on to say, “Jay Kelly isn’t one person. It’s a cottage industry with all these other people around, and bit by bit they’re coming to terms with the idea that their whole lives have revolved around this one individual.”

The Ocean’s Eleven actor further said about his character, “He thought that was a natural gravitational pull, and as people slowly disappear, suddenly you’re looking back in your life, and you have this moment of going what was this all about?”

Jay Kelly is a comedy drama featuring George alongside Adam Sandler, Emily Mortimer, Greta Gerwig and Riley Keough.