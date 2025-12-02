Julia Roberts 2025 Gotham Awards Speech cut short for hilarious reason

Gotham Awards 2025: Julia Roberts honoured with Visionary Tribute

Julia Roberts brought humour with glitz and glamour to the Gotham Awards 2025.

The 58-year-old delivered one of the most memorable moments at the ceremony when her acceptance speech was unexpectedly cut short by her own comic timing.

Roberts received the Visionary Tribute award alongside director Luca Guadagnino for their collaboration on After the Hunt.

The Oscar-winner charmed the audience with her wit before joking that she needed to wrap things up quickly because she had not ‘regulated her water intake’.

The Notting Hill alum took the stage at Cipriani Wall Street after being introduced by longtime friend Paul Rudd.

In a playful bit, she acted as Guadagnino’s ‘translator’ repeating his English remarks in Italian to the crowd.

The audience burst into laughter before Roberts quipped about her bathroom break.

“Paul, thank you for those kind words. Everyone that is here living their creative dreams, thank you for doing that in a world that seems to be crumbling,” she added.

“This is the tape and the glue that keeps it together. One of my great dreams was to work with Luca Guadagnino, and now that I’ve done it once I just wanna keep on doing it.”

Roberts turned the temperature high at the awards ceremony as she donned an oversized blue satin paired with black stilettos.