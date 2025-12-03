Sydney Sweeney holds herself responsible for parents' divorce

Sydney Sweeney's 'The Housemaid' is coming to theatres on December 19

Sydney Sweeney has opened that she blames herself for her parents’ split.

The Euphoria star thinks that to build her resume, she made her parents move from Washington to Los Angeles and the financial pressure that came along, took a toll on her parents’ relationship.

Sydney said, "I was just doing anything that I could to have a resume built, gain connections, and make sure that my parents didn't give up on me.”

However, she admits that the change of place wasn’t easy to absorb as living in Los Angeles was quite expensive.

"I was enjoying being a kid, but there was a lot going on in my life at that time, too."

"Growing up in a small town, when you come to Los Angeles, like most of you probably know, prices in Los Angeles are crazy. Not anything like where I came from.”

During the time, her dad also lost his job and her family filed for bankruptcy when she was sixteen. They even filed for divorce at the same time.

The Anyone but You actress told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, "I felt like a lot of it was my fault because I had brought them to the city [and] uplifted their entire lives, and I blamed myself for a long time."

Today, Sweeney is known as one of the popular actresses in Hollywood. She will next star The Housemaid directed by Paul Feig. The film is slated to release on December 19.