 
Geo News

Sydney Sweeney holds herself responsible for parents' divorce

Sydney Sweeney's 'The Housemaid' is coming to theatres on December 19

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 03, 2025

Sydney Sweeneys The Housemaid is coming to theatres on December 19
Sydney Sweeney's 'The Housemaid' is coming to theatres on December 19

Sydney Sweeney has opened that she blames herself for her parents’ split.

The Euphoria star thinks that to build her resume, she made her parents move from Washington to Los Angeles and the financial pressure that came along, took a toll on her parents’ relationship.

Sydney said, "I was just doing anything that I could to have a resume built, gain connections, and make sure that my parents didn't give up on me.”

However, she admits that the change of place wasn’t easy to absorb as living in Los Angeles was quite expensive.

"I was enjoying being a kid, but there was a lot going on in my life at that time, too."

"Growing up in a small town, when you come to Los Angeles, like most of you probably know, prices in Los Angeles are crazy. Not anything like where I came from.”

During the time, her dad also lost his job and her family filed for bankruptcy when she was sixteen. They even filed for divorce at the same time.

The Anyone but You actress told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, "I felt like a lot of it was my fault because I had brought them to the city [and] uplifted their entire lives, and I blamed myself for a long time."

Today, Sweeney is known as one of the popular actresses in Hollywood. She will next star The Housemaid directed by Paul Feig. The film is slated to release on December 19. 

More From Entertainment

Miley Cyrus makes important decision about her romance with Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus makes important decision about her romance with Maxx Morando
Chris Pratt clears air on first meeting with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt clears air on first meeting with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
Robert Irwin invites fans home as he recommits to hunter lodge
Robert Irwin invites fans home as he recommits to hunter lodge
Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando make first appearance as engaged couple video
Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando make first appearance as engaged couple
Inside Kim Kardashian's extravagant Christmas decorations
Inside Kim Kardashian's extravagant Christmas decorations
Jeremy Allen White reflects on ‘pressure' by Bruce Springsteen for biopic
Jeremy Allen White reflects on ‘pressure' by Bruce Springsteen for biopic
Chris Pratt poses with full family in sweet snap
Chris Pratt poses with full family in sweet snap
James Cameron takes major step against Generative AI in ‘Avatar 3'
James Cameron takes major step against Generative AI in ‘Avatar 3'
Angelina Jolie to star in dark thriller ‘Sunny'
Angelina Jolie to star in dark thriller ‘Sunny'