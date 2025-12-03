Gwyneth Paltrow reveals awkward moment with ‘Marty Supreme’ co-star

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently opened up about giving skincare recommendations to Marty Supreme co-star Timothee Chalamet.

The Goop founder mistook Timothee character’s makeup for his actual pockmarked skin and offered him unsolicited advice to improve his skin.

“I look forward to playing older parts for sure,” she began during the latest episode of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast.

Gwyneth mentioned that in Josh directed movie, the Dune star “has pockmarks, and they made his eyes beady with contacts and glasses”.

“And it’s all makeup. And he has in real life, he has beautiful skin,” disclosed the 53-year-old.

Iron Man actress pointed out that she had “never done anything like that where I’m really transformed in the face”.

Therefore, Gwyneth wasn’t aware of the extent of Timothee’s face makeup that led to an embarrassing interaction on set.

“He made a comment, and I was like, ‘Oh, you know, you can do microneedling for that,’” she recalled.

Gwyneth continued, “And he's like, ‘This is makeup!’ I was like, I didn't realise. The makeup was so good that I thought he had little acne scars.”

The actress added that Timothee has “beautiful skin” and in real life, “you’re like, oh my gosh”.

Meanwhile, Marty Supreme is slated to release in theatres on December 25.