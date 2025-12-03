 
Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson crash bar for surprise Neil Diamond sing-along

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson surprise fans with an unexpected live rendition of 'Sweet Caroline'

December 03, 2025

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson turned their post-Gothams outing into a bar concert.

After receiving the inaugural Gotham Musical Tribute award for their roles in Song Sung Blue, the co-stars hit an Australian bar Old Mates Pub with creators network Syndicate11.

On Monday, December 1, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor and Hudson, 46, crashed a New York bar, singing their hearts out to promote their film straight after attending the 2025 Gotham Awards.

The Hollywood stars; who play Mike and Claire Sardina, the husband-and-wife duo behind the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder; surprised patrons with performances of three Diamond classics, Forever in Blue Jeans, Crunchy Granola Suite, and Sweet Caroline.

A sweet moment also captured Jackman’s girlfriend, Sutton Foster, filming the duo as they belted out the lyrics, joining in on the fun at Old Mates after her own date night at the star-studded ceremony.

The 50-year-old Tony winner smiled and recorded the pair as they got the crowd hyped with Sweet Caroline.

Still in his awards show attire, clad in a black suit and tie, the Greatest Showman actor joked, "Guys, it’s black tie, you didn’t get the memo?"

"We’re gonna sing a few songs. Well, when I say we, we all are going to sing a few songs, but I have a very special guest here tonight," he continued. "Please make her welcome: the one, the only Kate Hudson!"

During the song, Jackman, 57, made his way through the pool of audience, climbing atop the bar counter and hyping everyone to "raise the roof."

