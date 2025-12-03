Sydney Sweeney calls 'Christy' reactions 'life-changing' as Oscar buzz builds

Sydney Sweeney is reflecting on the deeply personal reactions she’s received to Christy and the impact they’ve had on her.

During a recording of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast at Chapman University’s Dodge College, Sweeney shared how moved she’s been by viewers who connect their own experiences to her performance.

“Whenever I hear someone say ‘Thank you for doing this, I have dealt with this in my lifetime’ or ‘I know someone who is dealing with this,’ and they share their story, that has meant so much to me,” she said.

“I’ve never had a character that has truly impacted people’s lives in that type of way, and it’s kind of been life-changing.”

In the film, directed by David Michôd — with Sweeney also serving as producer — the 28-year-old portrays the 1990s boxing icon who rose to fame while enduring horrific abuse from her husband and trainer, Jim Martin, played by Ben Foster.

Christy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September before its November 7 theatrical release.

Despite modest box office returns and mixed critical reviews, the film holds a strong audience score, and Sweeney’s transformative performance has sparked serious awards chatter.

On the podcast, she looked back on her early career, the pressure she felt during her family’s struggles, and the steady rise that followed roles in The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and her breakout with Euphoria. She also revealed how Reality elevated her in filmmakers’ eyes.

Sweeney detailed the physical commitment behind Christy — “I turned my grandma’s shed into my Rocky gym… I worked out every single day for three months” — and the bond she formed with Martin herself: “Within like five seconds of meeting her, she became my best friend.”

She even agreed to real punches on set: “We were just pummeling each other… I got a concussion.”

Looking ahead, she teased upcoming projects including The Housemaid — “It’s juicy, it’s a thriller…” — and Scandalous!, in which she plays Kim Novak.

Asked about the biggest misconception people have about her, Sweeney laughed: “Don’t even go there — I mean, name ’em, man!”