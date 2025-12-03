 
Dua Lipa tears up on first concert night in Mexico City

Dua Lipa is set to perform three nights in Mexico City, marking the end of her Radical Optimism tour

Javeria Shahid
December 03, 2025

Dua Lipa was overcome with emotion during her latest concert on the Radical Optimism tour.

At one moment during the first of three Mexico City performances, the Levitating hitmaker nearly teared up as her fans chanted her name.

As the cheers for the Albanian pop star were echoing at the packed GNP Seguros Stadium she paused to soak in the love, water welling in her eyes.

As she looked out at the crowd, she fought back the urge to cry, flashing bright smiles while holding back tears throughout the emotional moment.

After the show, the Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to reflect on the experience. 

"CDMX NIGHT 1 OF 3 [red heart emoji] I’m enjoying every moment with you!!! I want this to last forever!!!!" she captioned a series of photos and videos, featuring the epic highlights from the concert.

The emotional moment was likely intensified by the fact that Mexico City marks the final stop of her Radical Optimism World Tour, which kicked off in Asia in November 2024.

For the unversed, the tour, which spans six continents with over 80 dates, is coming to a close with just two final shows scheduled at the same venue in Mexico City.

