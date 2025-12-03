Princess Kate gets on Meghan Markle's nerves?

The Duchess of Sussex comes under fire for her alleged move to tease Princess Kate

Meghan Markle has come under fire for her alleged move to tease Princess Kate with her latest update.

Some royal commentators and fans believe that the Princess of Wales' comeback is getting under the Duchess of Sussex's skin.

Meghan's recent public appearances and announcements have sparked speculation about tension between the royal wives, with some claiming Meghan feels overshadowed by Kate's inspiring return to the spotlight.

The former Hollywood actress' recent move also worked as fuel to the fire amid growing speculations.

The release of Meghan's holiday special was moved back to be closer to Kate’s annual Christmas carol concert.

As per reports, Meghan told the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit in Washington DC that her holiday special was going to be released in November. But, later she pushed it to December 3.

Some royal experts believe it was intentional because future queen Kate has her annual Christmas event on December 5.

"I thought, was intentional because Catherine has her annual Christmas event on December 5," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told TalkTV.

Host Mark Donal added: "So she moved her event to the same week. That is scorched Earth policy."

Previously, The Duchess received flak for announcing her acting comeback while Prince William was in Brazil for Earthshot Week, with some feeling it was poorly timed.

Her As Ever brand products also made it to a store for the first time at the same time, giving fans a reason to speculate about the timing of her announcement.

The latest controversy has erupted following Meghan's decision to spotlight a Kate-linked detail in new promotional material for her brand.

The Duchess unveiled a Christmas gift set from her Goop-style brand – two jars of honey sold with a black leather bookmark – exclusively at Godmothers, an upscale Montecito bookstore owned by friends Victoria Jackson and Jennifer Rudolph Walsh.

In Instagram images, the bookmark appears inside The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse, the bestselling book by Charlie Mackesy.

The placement was swiftly flagged by royal watchers as Mackesy worked closely with Catherine last year, creating bespoke illustrations for the order of service at Westminster Abbey for her annual carol concert.

In the promo shots, the bookmark sits on a page featuring the quote: "Always remember you matter, you're important and you are loved and you bring to this world things no one else can."

Reacting to this, one commentator wrote on X: "It is no coincidence that Meghan Markle chose to use this image of Charlie Mackesy's book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse on her latest Instagram post."

Another added: "Of all the books in the entire world, she has to use this book. Truly unbelievable."

While some others believe Meghan's book choice was a "very deliberate" reference to Catherine's carol service. It comes across as another quiet jab – another carefully placed dig. Kate's fans believe she's trying to pull the spotlight straight out of her hands.